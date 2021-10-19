Penn Badgley Teases A Very Different Fourth Season For You

When speaking with Collider, Penn Badgely opened up about whether Joe will ever be happy in the series — or if he'll keep just searching the world for the one. "So this is probably the most significant question the show will continue to answer until it's over," he said of the series. He pointed out that so far, the show is looking at how warped society's perception of masculinity is, adding, "we've done what we can in terms of offering a deconstructive lens of masculinity and romantic tropes." But Badgley pointed out that it's difficult to know what to do with him because of all Joe's actions and the show's complex themes it explores.

Badgely added, "Where is justice for him and for us? Does that mean happiness? I mean, it's like, does a person like Joe deserve to die? Yes. But does anyone deserve to kill him?" He has a point. It sounds as if Joe is going to wind up in some precarious situations whenever Season 4 eventually arrives on Netflix. But that might validate the killer even further, as the actor noted, "If he was tortured and killed by a woman, he would, in his mind, almost be vindicated. He'd be like, 'I am the most persecuted man in all of history, and I can be a martyr for love.'"

The star went on to say that Season 4 "could be quite different" because it'll be "more about Joe's relationship with himself." Hopefully, this means he's going to therapy. Badgley also pointed out that the series "isn't about a murderer" and that it's more about "taking the mistakes that we make in relationships to the extreme for the sake of a good story."