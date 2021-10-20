Robert Pattinson Wasn't The Only One To Don Val Kilmer's Batsuit

DC FanDome recently gave fans their best look yet at Matt Reeves' upcoming reboot, "The Batman" — which follows a young Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as he goes up against the Riddler (Paul Dano) in a grimy, noir version of Gotham City. He's joined by the likes of Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, and Andy Serkis as his faithful butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The dramatic new trailer also teased how durable the hero's costume is, as he fends off multiple gunshots from attackers in one visually stunning tunnel fight, and he also uses his gauntlets to shock a skull-faced goon mid-brawl. Pattinson is definitely bringing some ferocity to his performance.

Matt Reeves told audiences at DC FanDome 2021 that the star did his first screen test wearing a previous Batsuit. "[Rob] was wearing, I believe, Val Kilmer's Batsuit. Which by the way, the moment you put it on was kind of a crazy moment" (via Polygon).

It's definitely a little strange, since Kilmer's version of Batman prowled a much wilder, fantastical version of Gotham City, whereas Pattinson's take on the character is very much a product of this grungy new world. However, the former "Twilight" star wasn't the only Batman actor who has stepped into Val Kilmer's Batsuit for their screen test.