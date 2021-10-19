Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases A Highly Anticipated Crossover Event

Season 6 of "Riverdale" is less than a month away, and fans have finally gotten their first look at what they can expect in the next set of adventures in The CW drama. While there are plenty of new arcs waiting to be explored, one stands out, as the teaser offers a first sneak peek at a long-awaited crossover event.

In a trailer shared exclusively by E! Online and now available on YouTube, fans can pick up on all sorts of plotlines continuing from the dramatic ending of Season 5. One of the first things highlighted in the new teaser is Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) involvement in the occult, which increased after she found out about the Blossom family curse and then invoked it during last season's finale. Beyond that, the trailer gives viewers a glimpse of a man who claims to be the devil, as well as a scene where Betty (Lili Reinhart) tells Archie (K.J. Apa), "There's nothing more that I want than to have your baby."

While all of that paints an exciting picture for the coming season, many fans got what they were waiting for right at the end of the trailer when they finally got a glimpse of a character from another part of the "Riverdale" shared universe. Here is what fans need to know about the teaser for the highly anticipated crossover event coming in Season 6 of "Riverdale."