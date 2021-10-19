Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases A Highly Anticipated Crossover Event
Season 6 of "Riverdale" is less than a month away, and fans have finally gotten their first look at what they can expect in the next set of adventures in The CW drama. While there are plenty of new arcs waiting to be explored, one stands out, as the teaser offers a first sneak peek at a long-awaited crossover event.
In a trailer shared exclusively by E! Online and now available on YouTube, fans can pick up on all sorts of plotlines continuing from the dramatic ending of Season 5. One of the first things highlighted in the new teaser is Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) involvement in the occult, which increased after she found out about the Blossom family curse and then invoked it during last season's finale. Beyond that, the trailer gives viewers a glimpse of a man who claims to be the devil, as well as a scene where Betty (Lili Reinhart) tells Archie (K.J. Apa), "There's nothing more that I want than to have your baby."
While all of that paints an exciting picture for the coming season, many fans got what they were waiting for right at the end of the trailer when they finally got a glimpse of a character from another part of the "Riverdale" shared universe. Here is what fans need to know about the teaser for the highly anticipated crossover event coming in Season 6 of "Riverdale."
Fans finally see Sabrina Spellman appear in Riverdale
Toward the end of the new trailer for "Riverdale," fans hear Cheryl say, "Look what the black cat dragged in," before finally revealing Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka). While Sabrina doesn't have any lines in the teaser, she does flash a comfortable-looking smile back at Cheryl before the title card reveals the name of the crossover event, "Rivervale."
Fans have been looking forward to the possibility of a crossover event featuring Sabrina on "Riverdale" ever since "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was canceled by Netflix due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. E! notes that while fans will have to wait until Episode 4, "The Witching Hour," to see Sabrina make her debut on "Riverdale," the crossover event has been in the works for a while.
Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told E!, "We've been talking about having Sabrina visit 'Riverdale' since Season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event." Aguirre-Sacasa noted that the production crew was just as excited as viewers, remembering, "Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."
Fans will have their chance to see what events take place on "Riverdale" that will lead to Sabrina's long-awaited visit when the show returns to The CW on November 16.