Ikaris Gets The Spotlight In A New Eternals Clip

"Eternals," the next, long-awaited entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is coming to theaters November 5, and we're starting to get bigger glimpses of filmmaker Chloé Zhao's vision for the movie, as well as insights from the cast regarding their roles and experiences on set. "Eternals" is said to be introducing a brand new side of the MCU, exploring ideas and realms never before put to screen, and critics are already raving about its "groundbreaking" spectacle.

The film will be jam-packed with introductions to a whole new range of characters, and boasts the longest runtime since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which had a decade of storytelling to sew up. Most of the footage we've seen so far from "Eternals" ahead of its release showcases the same few locations and characters, but in a brand-new clip released via IGN on YouTube, fans can see multiple Eternals in action as they put their awesome powers to use. It maybe our best look yet.