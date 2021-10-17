Why Sersi From Marvel's Eternals Looks So Familiar

This year, Marvel fans are getting used to seeing new faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the franchise is moving past its ambitious crossover event that was populated by known and loved characters, and entering into a new phase full of (previously) obscure superheroes.

"Eternals" introduces 10 new super-powered and immortal beings, who are sworn to protect Earth from monsters known as the Deviants. Among them are some instantly recognizable actors, like Angelina Jolie as Thena, but others may leave you reaching for their name. One of the central characters is Sersi, who has the power to manipulate matter, turning an item into a different material, but has been working as a museum curator in modern times. She loves humans, more than many of the other Eternals, and is even dating one – Dane, played by "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington. However, central to the story is her long romantic history with another Eternal — Ikaris, played by another "Game of Thrones" star, Richard Madden. Sersi (in contrast with her "Game of Thrones" name twin, Cersei) is actually quite empathetic.

If Sersi looks awfully familiar, that's because she's played by British actor Gemma Chan. Any Marvel fan has certainly seen Chan before, as she's had the rare opportunity to play two parts in the MCU, but she's also been in several other roles that fans will likely remember her from.