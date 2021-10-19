The Latest Trailer For Marvel's Hit-Monkey Brings A Daredevil Villain Into The Mix

Hulu has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming Marvel Television show, "Hit-Monkey." The animated series follows Bryce (voiced by "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis) as the ghost of a deceased hitman who mentors a Japanese snow monkey as the pair set out to take on Japan's criminal underworld. The monkey shoots guns and wears sunglasses. Sometimes he wields a katana. There's lots of blood. It looks, frankly, awesome.

Adult animation is, notably, crossing over more frequently with superhero properties these days. Considering how long both have been around, it's a bit surprising to note that only recently have we been treated to irreverent cartoon comedies set in our favorite fictional universes, thanks largely to shows like DC's "Harley Quinn" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks." While said shows tend to be full of B and C-list characters, they provide a chance for fans to see more of the universes they love in a way they probably haven't before, and to explore the kinds of characters who usually don't get to spend any time in the spotlight.

That's partly why it's so exciting to see fan-favorite comic book characters showing up in the new "Hit-Monkey" trailer, which even features an appearance from a certain weapons expert who "Daredevil" comic book readers will likely recognize.