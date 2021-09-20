Ted Lasso Scored A Bunch Of Huge Wins At The 2021 Emmys

In a year that's been full of uncertainty and darkness for many, "Ted Lasso" has been a beacon of positivity and light. No matter how tough times get for the titular character, he's always looking for the bright spots, and his outlook has resonated with countless viewers who just can't get enough of his folksy charm and easy wit. Throw in a cast of supporting players with their own inspirational stories, and "Ted Lasso" is a show that tugs at the heartstrings from a variety of angles.

Based on an NBC sketch that aired in 2013 to promote the English Premier League, "Ted Lasso" is a fish out of water story about an American guy named Ted (Jason Sudeikis) who, along with Assistant Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), travels to the United Kingdom to coach a soccer team, despite having no knowledge of the game. Naturally, things don't always go their way on the pitch, but Ted and his team still manage to make an impact on the lives of their players, management, journalists, and a few fans.

"Ted Lasso" has garnered heaps of critical acclaim, so it's no surprise that the show was successful at the 2021 Emmys. But how many awards did it win and how did the show make history at this year's ceremony?