The First Trailer For Hulu And Marvel's Hit-Monkey Is Totally Bananas

With so many new TV shows premiering every season, there are times when we look at all the medical dramas, crime procedurals, and high school comedies and think that we've seen it all. But then we're gifted with something like the upcoming Hulu animated series "Hit-Monkey" and get reminded that there are still wonderful surprises to be had.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, "Hit-Monkey" is about a particularly suave Japanese macaque who learns the ins and outs of being a professional gun for hire from a human hitman, Bryce (recent Emmy-winner Jason Sudeikis). After Bryce is murdered, Hit-Monkey sets out to get revenge, and thankfully for him, he's still getting pointers from his mentor's ghost. Bryce's advice from beyond the grave helps Hit-Monkey on his journey to becoming the most feared assassin on two hand-like feet.

The series was originally announced back in 2019 as part of a slate of new animated shows based on Marvel properties, which also includes the recently released "MODOK." "Hit-Monkey" was created by Josh Gordon and Will Speck of "Blades of Glory" fame and will drop on Hulu on November 17. Thanks to a newly released teaser, we've also got a better look at what to expect with this bananas new offering.