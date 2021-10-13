Fans Of You Just Got The Best Possible News

A couple of days before the Season 3 premiere of the stylish psychological thriller "You," one of the darkest shows on Netflix, fans received an unexpected gift. A surprise trailer confirmed that once viewers had binged the ten episodes in Season 3, they would have more to look forward to, as "You" would be returning for a follow-up Season 4.

Fans can view the teaser on YouTube, which consists of a montage of some of the women pursued by the man known as Joe in Season 1 and Will in Season 2 (Penn Badgley), and hints at the terrible things that have befallen them. As Will provides a suitably unsettling voiceover, the monologue eventually starts to focus on the repetition of the phrase "for you," before finally flashing the words "You 4." In addition, the caption for the video reads, "'YOU' Season 4 is in the [body] bag."

It would be hard to imagine any news that could be more exciting for dedicated fans of the show, considering that "You" Season 3 is about premiere on October 15. While viewers likely still have plenty of surprises ahead of them in the next 10 episodes that go live, it's not hard for fans of the books to guess where the series might head after Season 3 is resolved. Here is what fans need to know about the recently confirmed Season 4 of "You."