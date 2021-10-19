Andy Muschietti Just Shared Exciting News About The Flash

When discussing the heroes of the DC Universe, most people tend to focus on Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. That sentiment can also be applied to the DCEU as those same superpowered icons have been central to the cinematic franchise's films in recent years. That said, The Flash has also played a significant part as a supporting player in the cinematic franchise, so it was only a matter of time before he finally got his first solo outing.

Of course, "The Flash" movie — which stars Ezra Miller in the titular role — has encountered its fair share of hiccups during its journey thus far. Directors have come and gone throughout the years, and all of them seemed to abandon ship due to creative differences with Warner Bros. However, things started looking up for DC's most velocious hero when Andy Muschietti ("It" and "It Chapter Two") signed on to direct him in a feature in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Just a few days after Miller unveiled the first look at "The Flash" at DC FanDome 2021, the director has provided some more reassuring news to fans who can't wait to see the hero in action.