Andy Muschietti Just Shared Exciting News About The Flash
When discussing the heroes of the DC Universe, most people tend to focus on Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. That sentiment can also be applied to the DCEU as those same superpowered icons have been central to the cinematic franchise's films in recent years. That said, The Flash has also played a significant part as a supporting player in the cinematic franchise, so it was only a matter of time before he finally got his first solo outing.
Of course, "The Flash" movie — which stars Ezra Miller in the titular role — has encountered its fair share of hiccups during its journey thus far. Directors have come and gone throughout the years, and all of them seemed to abandon ship due to creative differences with Warner Bros. However, things started looking up for DC's most velocious hero when Andy Muschietti ("It" and "It Chapter Two") signed on to direct him in a feature in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Just a few days after Miller unveiled the first look at "The Flash" at DC FanDome 2021, the director has provided some more reassuring news to fans who can't wait to see the hero in action.
Production on The Flash movie has officially wrapped
On Monday, October 18, director Andy Muschietti took to social media to share the news fans have wanted to hear regarding "The Flash." In his first update via Instagram, Muschietti shared a photo of himself in a director's chair looking at monitors in an unknown underground location. Alongside the photo, his caption reads, "It's a wrap," and the Instagram account for "The Flash" movie is tagged. The director's update essentially clarifies the feature's wrap date — news that the film's sound crew spoiled in early October. As such, the latest development should clear up any confusion once and for all.
Muschietti doesn't appear to feel negatively about his crew sharing the filming wrap scoop prematurely, either. In a second Instagram post from Monday, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him bring "The Flash" to life. "What an adventure," he wrote in the caption. "Thanks to all of the crew and cast of 'The Flash' for giving it your best every single day."
"The Flash" is slated to be released on November 22, 2022. Joining Ezra Miller will be Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton; both will reprise their versions of Batman. Elsewhere, Sasha Calle will play Supergirl. Additional cast in the upcoming DCEU entry (via IMDb) includes Ron Livingston as Barry Allen's father, Kiersey Simmons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Barry Allen's mother, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Aquaman's father.