Succession Season 3 Just Broke A Massive Record

The third season of HBO's drama "Succession" has arrived, and the premiere has set a new record for the premium cable channel and its streaming service, HBO Max.

"Succession" tells the story of the wealthy Roy family, whose leadership structure surrounding the company they run, Waystar RoyCo, is thrown into chaos as the health of the family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) is called into question. The series has been a hit with critics and audiences ever since it debuted in 2018, and "Succession" even took home an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series on the strength of its Season 1 finale, "Nobody Is Ever Missing."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the show's return for just over two years, and the release of a super-dramatic trailer for "Succession" Season 3 that revolves around Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) shocking revelations at the end of Season 2 has only intensified that anticipation. News that "Succession" would add a huge star to its cast by hiring Alexander Skarsgård pushed fan excitement to a fever pitch, and the impressive numbers that the premiere episode for Season 3 put up is a testament to that strong reception the show has received.

Here is the massive record that "Succession" Season 3 just broke.