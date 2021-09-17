Succession's Latest Season 3 Trailer Is Super Dramatic

In the pilot episode of HBO's "Succession," elderly Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox)'s health is in decline, and at the end of the episode, Logan suffers a stroke that forces him to spend an extended amount of time recovering at home. His adult children, meanwhile, all recognize this to varying degrees as an opportunity to make a power play for control of their father's megacorporation, Waystar Royco.

Midway into "Succession" Season 1, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) — husband to Logan's daughter Siobhan AKA Shiv (Sarah Snook) — becomes the head of Waystar Royco's cruise ship and amusement park division. Soon after his promotion, however, he learns from his predecessor that the company knew of and attempted to cover up multiple sexual assaults (and what is implied to be a murder) that took place on its cruise ships. Tom subsequently enlists Roy family cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) to destroy all documents that include mentions of those incidents.

However, Greg saves some copies of the relevant documents for himself before destroying the originals. This pays off at the end of "Succession" Season 2 when Logan's second-oldest son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) attempts to oust Logan and claim the seat of Waystar Royco CEO for himself by bringing the evidence Greg kept in secret to the public. As a result, Kendall and Logan's ensuing fight for control over the company looks to be the primary narrative focus of "Succession" Season 3.

Now, one month ahead of its premiere, HBO has unveiled a brand new trailer for the upcoming, highly-anticipated season.