Succession's Latest Season 3 Trailer Is Super Dramatic
In the pilot episode of HBO's "Succession," elderly Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox)'s health is in decline, and at the end of the episode, Logan suffers a stroke that forces him to spend an extended amount of time recovering at home. His adult children, meanwhile, all recognize this to varying degrees as an opportunity to make a power play for control of their father's megacorporation, Waystar Royco.
Midway into "Succession" Season 1, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) — husband to Logan's daughter Siobhan AKA Shiv (Sarah Snook) — becomes the head of Waystar Royco's cruise ship and amusement park division. Soon after his promotion, however, he learns from his predecessor that the company knew of and attempted to cover up multiple sexual assaults (and what is implied to be a murder) that took place on its cruise ships. Tom subsequently enlists Roy family cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) to destroy all documents that include mentions of those incidents.
However, Greg saves some copies of the relevant documents for himself before destroying the originals. This pays off at the end of "Succession" Season 2 when Logan's second-oldest son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) attempts to oust Logan and claim the seat of Waystar Royco CEO for himself by bringing the evidence Greg kept in secret to the public. As a result, Kendall and Logan's ensuing fight for control over the company looks to be the primary narrative focus of "Succession" Season 3.
Now, one month ahead of its premiere, HBO has unveiled a brand new trailer for the upcoming, highly-anticipated season.
Who is the real Kendall?
"I dropped a bomb," Kendall says in a voice-over that helps open the latest "Succession" Season 3 trailer. "The whole world is watching for my next move." In the next scene, Kendall can be seen riding in the passenger seat of a black SUV while Greg lets him know that his name has become the number one trending topic on social media.
The trailer then shifts its focus, with Logan announcing, "My family have disappeared. I need to know where everyone is and what everyone's thinking." It's a line that is quickly followed by shots of Logan, his son Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv, Tom, Greg, and Marcia (Hiam Abbass), with the trailer effectively introducing the remainder of Season 3's expected power players. The rest of the trailer, meanwhile, largely features scenes of Kendall and Logan both attempting to bolster their respective cases for control of Waystar Royco, all while their family members appear reluctant to support either of them. The trailer also teases several of the season's other major players, including finance guy Stewy (Arian Moayed) and multiple new characters portrayed by Sanaa Lathan, Adrien Brody, and Alexander Skarsgård, among others.
Fans will have a chance to witness how the show's family drama continues to play out when "Succession" Season 3 premieres October 17 on HBO.