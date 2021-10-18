Emma Kenney Confirms What We All Suspected About Emmy Rossum's On-Set Behavior

After 11 seasons, the saga of the Gallagher family on Showtime's "Shameless" finally crossed the finish line in a last episode that brought some closure (and plenty of intentionally loose ends) for characters on the long-running show ... with one noticeable exception. Nowhere to be seen was Fiona (Emmy Rossum), formerly the star of the series. And while the real reason that Rossum didn't return for the series finale may have had more to do with COVID-19 than anything else, costar Emma Kenney hinted at deeper issues that fans have suspected for years.

Fiona was a central figure in the Showtime series for much of its run, but fans said goodbye to the character when Emmy Rossum left "Shameless" after Season 9. While the actress' portrayal of Fiona was considered such a crucial part of the show that many viewers wondered if "Shameless" Season 10 would be doomed without Rossum, rumors about a demanding on-set demeanor and strained relationships with costars have persisted throughout her career, as noted by fans on Reddit.

Kenney played the role of Fiona's younger sister Debbie for all 11 seasons of "Shameless" and recently spoke about Rossum's impact on set and how the atmosphere of the production changed after Rossum departed the show.