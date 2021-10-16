DC FanDome's Harley Quinn Season 3 Sizzle Reel Has Fans Freaking Out

The animated "Harley Quinn" series has quickly solidified itself as one of DC's most entertaining shows, and there are many fans out there who are feverishly counting down the days until Season 3 arrives. Unfortunately, they'll have to wait until next year. Harley herself made an appearance at this year's FanDome event to provide some updates, revealing that the animators are still hard at work. However, the creators were still more than happy to share a sneak peek of what's in store for viewers, which you can check out on the show's Twitter page.

Of all the impressive trailers DC put out at this year's FanDome, "Harley Quinn" scores points for originality. It's essentially an unpolished series of vignettes, all of which are made up of animated storyboard drawings. That being said, it embodies the charmingly chaotic spirit of the show while also promising more romance between Harley and Ivy in Season 3. Elsewhere, King Shark and some other creatures make an appearance, and Harley finds time to take a shot at Ben Affleck. But how do the fans feel about it?