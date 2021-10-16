DC FanDome Footage Reveals Unlikely Sidekick In Batwoman Season 3

The CW's "Batwoman" has been an interesting show from the beginning, and the behind-the-scenes turmoil has somehow managed to only add to the excitement. Ruby Rose's departure from the titular role after Season 1 introduced us to the new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (portrayed by Javica Leslie) in the show's second season, which turned original Batwoman Kate Kane's disappearance into a clever plot arc. With a third season on the way, viewers are eager to see where the show plans to take things — and some of that information is now finally here, courtesy of an announcement made in the DC FanDome virtual fan event on October 16.

"Batwoman" Season 3 is fully planning to keep up the show's breakneck pace — but it also twists the show's status quo in a major way by introducing a brand new crime-fighting partner to Batwoman — or, rather, a familiar yet extremely unexpected one. Let's take a look at the DC FanDome footage that reveals an unlikely sidekick in "Batwoman" Season 3.