Get A Terrifying First Look At Stargirl's Special Episode

After watching her family mourn what could be the young hero's death, we see Courtney wake up in a Twilight Zone version of Blue Valley, where a suited up, dagger-wielding Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) as the super villain Shiv tells her, "You see everything as black-and-white." The eerie, old school horror atmosphere of The Shadows, the presence of the show's darkest villain yet, and the impressionistic glimpses of Tuesday's plot are far from the most goosebump-inducing moment in the teaser.

"You can't escape," a child's voice says ominously — "I've tortured your friends...and your family." Courtney comes face-to-face with this squeaky-voiced villain only to discover that he appears as one of the horror genre's most terrifying tropes: a towheaded, wide-eyed little boy in a sweater vest. "Do you want to play a game?" he asks, before viewers are treated to the always unnerving sound of a child's voice singing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," but in the sort of slowed-down cadence usually reserved for video game and movie trailer remixes. You can view the teaser in all its hair-raising glory on DC's official Twitter and decide for yourself if our heroine stands a chance of making it out of this particularly unsettling setting alive.