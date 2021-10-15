Why Chicago Fire Fans Are Worried About Casey After Season 10 Episode 4

"Chicago Fire" is only four episodes into its 10th season, and already, new developments are causing a stir among the fans. That's because one of the current plot lines, as advanced in "The Right Thing," basically says flat-out that Casey (Jesse Spencer), an original member of the "Chicago Fire" cast, is looking for an exit.

It actually all started in the first five minutes of the show's first episode back in 2012. Firefighter Andy Darden (Chris Sorenson) dies in a flaming inferno when he attempts a rescue before a house has been properly vented. His death acts as a catalyst for many of the show's storylines, from in-house power plays to the fragmenting of personal relationships. In Wednesday's episode, Matthew Casey visits Oregon to check on Darden's sons, Griffin (Cameron Scott Roberts) and Ben (Charlie Babbo).

He finds that the boys no longer have a guardian. Griffin is holding things together by himself, while Ben seems to be on a downward spiral involving late nights and maybe drugs — Griffin says, "He's a mess." Casey tries to help, but there's only so much assistance he can provide. Then, a social worker and guidance counselor tell him they want to split the boys up and send them to foster homes. Bringing the young men to Chicago won't work, as their mom is in a jail nearby serving time for a DUI, and the counselors don't think moving them would be good.

By the end of the episode, Casey is telling Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) about his decision to move. "I gotta be honest ... it breaks my heart to hear you say that because I know it means you're leaving 51," Herrmann says, "but it's what Andy would have wanted." Cut to the credits. Naturally, this has fans very reasonably concerned.