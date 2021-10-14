Tom Holland's Remarks About Spider-Man: No Way Home Might Bring Fans To Tears

Tom Holland recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the sequel, explaining that the cast and crew approached the film as if it's the last time they'll all be together, saying, "We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let's say." The star also added that if Spidey comes back, he'll be much different than before. "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version," Holland noted.

He went on to say, "It would no longer be the 'Homecoming' trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films." The "Homecoming" trilogy spends plenty of time with Peter learning to become a fully-fledged hero in his own right, leaning on other characters to help show him the way. But it seems like "No Way Home" might be the end of that chapter of Peter's life, as Holland says, "But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

Holland also explained that the cast has bonded over the years. "We've been making these films for five years now. We've had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We've been with each other every step of the way," he said. The young star also revealed that one moment, in particular, was difficult for the cast to shoot, saying it was "heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers." Holland also called it "the best day I've ever had" and confessed, "I don't think I've cried like that ever."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in theaters on December 21.