Tom Holland's Remarks About Spider-Man: No Way Home Might Bring Fans To Tears
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is arguably one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2021, thanks to the constant rumors surrounding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's potential return as their respective Web-Slingers. It comes after the Marvel Cinematic Universe has put in considerable time setting up the multiverse through projects like "WandaVision" and "Loki" on Disney+ — so of course, Marvel fans are expecting big things from Tom Holland's third solo outing.
The stunning first trailer revealed a "One More Day" style plot in which Peter Parker goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help when his identity is outed to the world after the events of "Far From Home." The spell he casts winds up going wrong when Peter keeps making changes, and he suddenly has even more problems on his plate, including the return of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) from the Maguire era.
It also seems likely that the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) will also make a comeback since an ominous-looking pumpkin bomb rolls its way onscreen in the trailer. It's safe to say that the scale of "No Way Home" is much bigger than any of the previous "Spider-Man" films that have swung their way into theaters. But Holland's recent comments about the film suggest it might be more emotional than fans are expecting.
Tom Holland treated No Way Home like the end of a franchise
Tom Holland recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the sequel, explaining that the cast and crew approached the film as if it's the last time they'll all be together, saying, "We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let's say." The star also added that if Spidey comes back, he'll be much different than before. "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version," Holland noted.
He went on to say, "It would no longer be the 'Homecoming' trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films." The "Homecoming" trilogy spends plenty of time with Peter learning to become a fully-fledged hero in his own right, leaning on other characters to help show him the way. But it seems like "No Way Home" might be the end of that chapter of Peter's life, as Holland says, "But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."
Holland also explained that the cast has bonded over the years. "We've been making these films for five years now. We've had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We've been with each other every step of the way," he said. The young star also revealed that one moment, in particular, was difficult for the cast to shoot, saying it was "heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers." Holland also called it "the best day I've ever had" and confessed, "I don't think I've cried like that ever."
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in theaters on December 21.