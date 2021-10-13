Here's The Full-Length Trailer For Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11

After more than a year off the air, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 11 trailer just dropped, and it looks pretty, pretty good. Larry David, everyone's favorite cantankerous old man, is back and pettier than as ever. Even better, it appears a new batch of guest stars has assembled to call out Mr. David when his social graces inevitably falter.

For 10 seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," David has played an outlandish, antisocial version of himself who makes enemies wherever he goes, much to the delight of audiences. In the most recent season, Larry develops a bitter rivalry with Mocha Joe (Saverio Guerra), the owner of a local coffee shop. His dislike of Mocha Joe is so great that he opens up a competing coffee shop next door in order to sabotage the successful entrepreneur. The season also satirized the #MeToo movement, as Larry's inconsiderate behavior toward everyone around him results in accusations of sexual impropriety.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" has never been shy about pushing buttons in comedy, and it doesn't appear that will change with Season 11. The new trailer shows off a version of David whose every mannerism suggests a barely contained scowl and whose bitterness knows no antidote.