Here's The Full-Length Trailer For Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11
After more than a year off the air, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 11 trailer just dropped, and it looks pretty, pretty good. Larry David, everyone's favorite cantankerous old man, is back and pettier than as ever. Even better, it appears a new batch of guest stars has assembled to call out Mr. David when his social graces inevitably falter.
For 10 seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," David has played an outlandish, antisocial version of himself who makes enemies wherever he goes, much to the delight of audiences. In the most recent season, Larry develops a bitter rivalry with Mocha Joe (Saverio Guerra), the owner of a local coffee shop. His dislike of Mocha Joe is so great that he opens up a competing coffee shop next door in order to sabotage the successful entrepreneur. The season also satirized the #MeToo movement, as Larry's inconsiderate behavior toward everyone around him results in accusations of sexual impropriety.
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" has never been shy about pushing buttons in comedy, and it doesn't appear that will change with Season 11. The new trailer shows off a version of David whose every mannerism suggests a barely contained scowl and whose bitterness knows no antidote.
Curb Your Enthusiasm's Season 11 trailer teases new guest stars and more problems for Larry David
The full-length trailer for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 11 was released on Wednesday through HBO's YouTube channel. It is packed with guest stars and even more antics from Larry David. The trailer opens on a dinner scene where Jeff's (Jeff Garlin) wife, Susie (Susie Essman), proposes a toast to friendship. Larry immediately begins to mock the idea, singing in unison with Jeff, "Hello. I see you. I acknowledge you. I connect with you," as the rest of the dinner party looks on in annoyance. To cap it off, David finishes by asking Susie, "You see how stupid it is?" Fans of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" know that David rarely ever sees the end of a dinner party, so you can only imagine how well this will go over in the actual episode.
Meanwhile, the trailer shows off a rogue's gallery of guest stars, some familiar and some new. Jon Hamm is back from Season 10, reprising his role as an actor who is preparing to play a character based on David. In Season 11, Hamm breaks the news that the movie is dead because everyone found the character "repugnant." Additionally, Seth Rogen appears, dressed in what might be an elaborate Middle-Earth dwarf cosplay, to let David know, "You are not an everyman. You are a singular man." These great guest appearances accompany lots of previews of the many gripes Davis has with his fellow man, from getting stuck in traffic to doing someone a favor.
The trailer closes on the release date for the first episode of Season 11, October 24, and confirms it will premiere on HBO Max.