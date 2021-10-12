Season 11 Of Curb Your Enthusiasm Just Lined Up A Seriously Stacked Roster Of Guest Stars
A lot of sitcoms run out of steam after a certain number of seasons, but Larry David seems to have found a near-inexhaustible wellspring of quality TV with "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which is now entering its 11th season. Through 100 episodes and over two decades on air, the HBO comedy has remained consistently adroit at finding new, uproarious ways to riff on its free-format, "Larry gets himself into awkward personal conundrums" premise.
As the world waits to see what David has in store for the show's first season since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can expect a few of the "Curb" staples to be making a comeback, including the largely improvised dialog, the elaborate farcical plotting, and the oblique morality of Larry's fictionalized self. Regular cast members Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove have all been confirmed by Variety to be coming back. And then, there's that one trademark of the show's inside-baseball storytelling without which the show wouldn't be the same: the guest stars. And Season 11 will bring plenty of them.
The new season of Curb is teeming with illustrious guests
The big news for Season 11 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," as far as guest stars go, has been the fact that fan favorite Richard Lewis will be back for a one-episode spot after recovering from multiple surgeries. In celebrating his return in a tweet, Lewis shared a picture of the season's whole guest star roster, and it contains many exciting faces.
Per Lewis' tweet, other returnees will be Jon Hamm, who previously played himself on a Season 10 episode; Vince Vaughn, who plays Season 10 introduction Freddy Funkhouser; and Ted Danson, who's been a fixture of the show since Season 1. The three will be joined by comedy superstars Bill Hader ("Barry"), Julie Bowen ("Modern Family"), Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant"), and Patton Oswalt ("A.P. Bio"), as well as the legendary Tracey Ullman and Albert Brooks.
Arguably most exciting of all, given the show's history of unforgettable appearances by unlikely guests, is the enlistment of three primarily dramatic actors: Woody Harrelson, Lucy Liu, and Rob Morrow. There's no info yet on whether each of those newcomers will be playing original characters or the usual fictionalized versions of themselves, nor how long their stints will last. Whatever ends up being the case, we can't wait to see how they will be integrated into David's catastrophically hilarious "Curb" universe.