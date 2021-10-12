Season 11 Of Curb Your Enthusiasm Just Lined Up A Seriously Stacked Roster Of Guest Stars

The big news for Season 11 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," as far as guest stars go, has been the fact that fan favorite Richard Lewis will be back for a one-episode spot after recovering from multiple surgeries. In celebrating his return in a tweet, Lewis shared a picture of the season's whole guest star roster, and it contains many exciting faces.

Per Lewis' tweet, other returnees will be Jon Hamm, who previously played himself on a Season 10 episode; Vince Vaughn, who plays Season 10 introduction Freddy Funkhouser; and Ted Danson, who's been a fixture of the show since Season 1. The three will be joined by comedy superstars Bill Hader ("Barry"), Julie Bowen ("Modern Family"), Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant"), and Patton Oswalt ("A.P. Bio"), as well as the legendary Tracey Ullman and Albert Brooks.

Arguably most exciting of all, given the show's history of unforgettable appearances by unlikely guests, is the enlistment of three primarily dramatic actors: Woody Harrelson, Lucy Liu, and Rob Morrow. There's no info yet on whether each of those newcomers will be playing original characters or the usual fictionalized versions of themselves, nor how long their stints will last. Whatever ends up being the case, we can't wait to see how they will be integrated into David's catastrophically hilarious "Curb" universe.