The First Look At The Next Scream Movie Will Give You Chills

"It's always someone you know," reads the tagline on the poster for the fifth "Scream" movie, which is due in theaters on January 14, 2022 — and that's more than just an accurate description for the "Scream" franchise. No one donning the Ghostface mask is ever some random person; in fact, they are sometimes the person the victims think they can trust the most.

Moreover, the notion of someone we know collectively as fans is of paramount importance as the latest film in the self-aware slasher franchise gears up its promotion. The new "Scream" is the first to be directed by someone other than the late horror master Wes Craven — and that makes it more important than ever that there be people we know in front of the camera to ensure this is still a "Scream" movie.

Part of the "Scream" franchise is that there are rules. At this point, other than Ghostface, there is a trio of people we expect to see in a "Scream" movie to the point that you might even define their required appearance as a "Scream" rule itself. Those three characters are: "Scream" final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), star reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and the ever-capable (former) deputy, Dewey Riley (David Arquette).