Why Rachel From Something Borrowed Looks So Familiar

In the golden age of streaming services, even the most unsuspecting films can suddenly become popular with new audiences. Whether it's a long-forgotten childhood favorite, that high-brow drama everyone was talking about, or a cheesy love story, seemingly any film now has a second chance at success through streaming.

One of the latest nostalgic romantic-comedies to hit Netflix is "Something Borrowed." The 2011 adaptation of Emily Giffin's 2005 book follows Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin), a career-focused, perpetually single lawyer whose free-spirited best friend Darcy (Kate Hudon) is engaged to her secret crush from law school, Dex (Colin Egglesfield).

It's a fairly typical entry to the rom-com genre: Rachel and Dex rekindle their old feelings despite the engagement, their secret fling is always on the verge of being revealed, Darcy's mean girl tendencies are finally called out, Rachel's best friend Ethan (John Krasinski) admits he's in love with her, and there's a surprise pregnancy, to name a few clichés. Kate Hudson's reign as the rom-com queen is challenged with this film, though, as she's portraying the oblivious best friend instead of the leading lady. So, why does actress Ginnifer Goodwin look so familiar?