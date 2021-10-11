Will Bill Murray Be Joining The MCU?

Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been home to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, with A-Listers playing both leading and supporting roles, and some simply making cameos. The MCU has seen appearances by Robert Redford, Tommy Lee Jones, Glenn Close, Sylvester Stallone, Sam Rockwell, Matt Damon, Angela Bassett, Brad Pitt, John C. Reilly — and now, Bill Murray?

That's what some believe, following a recent casting update for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which fans believe may signal Murray's arrival in the MCU. The internet has been keeping a very watchful eye on the casting choices for the third installment in the Ant-Man series, due out in 2023. The film already stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Jonathan Majors. Director Peyton Reed is once again at the helm, and if the Murray reports are true, then the legendary "SNL" alum and "Ghostbusters" star should fit in perfectly with Reed's comedic tone.

What's the evidence? Well, Marvel fans have discovered several breadcrumbs online that lead them to the Murray casting assumption, including one left by Reed himself.