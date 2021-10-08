Evangeline Lilly Makes A Bold Prediction About Ant-Man 3

As one of two Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies released between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," the second installment in the Ant-Man franchise, "Ant-Man and the Wasp," had the unenviable task of keeping audiences satiated before the climactic movie that Marvel had been building toward for over a decade. But much in thanks to a one-two punch of leads in Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular Ant-Man and Wasp, the film was a roaring success across the globe, bringing in a grand total of over $622 million at the worldwide box office.

Now, as the pint-sized pair of superhero stars gear up for the highly anticipated "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Evangeline Lilly is making the media rounds. In an interview with Collider, Lilly, who is currently filming "Quantumania," praised the film's writer, Jeff Loveness, and revealed how she felt after reading the script. She also made a bold prediction about its potential within the MCU canon.