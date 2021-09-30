Rick & Morty Fans Are Getting A Halloween Surprise Before Season 6

"Rick and Morty" Season 5 was a rollercoaster for fans. Sure, there were plenty of ridiculous, interdimensional moments, like Rick trying to have a serious meeting with his nemesis Mr. Nimbus. There was also the episode where Rick and Summer party on several planets on the brink of apocalypses because nothing matters on those worlds anymore. But it also felt like the show was grappling with some of the dynamics it established previously, namely the partnership between Rick and Morty.

The final two episodes of the season show Rick and Morty splitting up. Rick realizes he's used his grandson in a toxic manner, and he can't in good conscience continue the way things have gone. That is until his two crows leave him, and he returns with his tail between his legs. Of course, they then find themselves in the clutches of Evil Morty, but it looks like things may finally change going forward with the show.

There's a lot for fans to anticipate with Season 6, and although we don't have a release date yet, we do know when we'll get a new "Rick and Morty" short. It appears as though we'll be able to ring in Halloween with another spooky adventure.