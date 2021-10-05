The Office Writer Explains The Surprising Inspiration Behind The Hit Show

During a just-aired interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," B.J. Novak — who worked on "The Office" not just as a star, but also a writer — referred to "The Sopranos" as being "the biggest influence on 'The Office.'"

He went on to explain that "the comedy and drama and character were all indistinguishable" on the acclaimed mob drama, and that formula worked on a workplace comedy, too. Novak noted, "The way Michael Scott will say something very serious but mispronounce a word I feel is a direct descendant of the Tony Soprano sense of humor."

As it turns out, Novak even wanted James Gandolfini, who plays Tony Soprano, to succeed Steve Carrell's Michael Scott as the boss at Dunder Mifflin, and although the role would ultimately go to Ed Helms, Novak almost got his wish. "I was at the meeting with James Gandolfini where we tried to convince him to join the show, and he was a big comedy fan." Ultimately, the idea fell through because Gandolfini didn't feel he could embody the character correctly. "We suggested a white-collar character for him to play against type," Novak said, recalling that the "Sopranos" alum responded with something unforgettable. "He said, 'I feel, as an actor, whoever comes out at 3 a.m., that's who you should be playing. And at 3 a.m., what comes out of me is a blue-collar guy.'"

"He's my favorite actor of all time, in anything," Novak enthused.