Over 15% Of AHS Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Season

The first "American Horror Story" season, Murder House, aired in 2011 and launched one of the longest running horror series in television history. As an anthology show, every season of the FX series focuses on a different story, whether the episodes are set in an insane asylum or a travelling circus. Certain actors and roles recur, including performers like Jessica Lange and Zachary Quinto, and certain storylines have later tied into one another. Ultimately, "American Horror Story" has been so successful that FX renewed it for three more seasons in 2020 (MTV) and it even launched a spinoff, "American Horror Stories."

Having now aired 10 seasons and 110 episodes, it can be hard for fans to choose which season, and which storyline, was the best of the lot. Each story has its own merits and monsters, whether witches, ghosts, or plain serial killers. However, when Looper asked "American Horror Story" fans to decide, this is the season they chose as the overall best of the hit anthology series.