Over 15% Of AHS Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Season
The first "American Horror Story" season, Murder House, aired in 2011 and launched one of the longest running horror series in television history. As an anthology show, every season of the FX series focuses on a different story, whether the episodes are set in an insane asylum or a travelling circus. Certain actors and roles recur, including performers like Jessica Lange and Zachary Quinto, and certain storylines have later tied into one another. Ultimately, "American Horror Story" has been so successful that FX renewed it for three more seasons in 2020 (MTV) and it even launched a spinoff, "American Horror Stories."
Having now aired 10 seasons and 110 episodes, it can be hard for fans to choose which season, and which storyline, was the best of the lot. Each story has its own merits and monsters, whether witches, ghosts, or plain serial killers. However, when Looper asked "American Horror Story" fans to decide, this is the season they chose as the overall best of the hit anthology series.
1984 was named the best season in a Looper poll
In a poll of 633 fans, 17.38% chose "American Horror Story: 1984" as the best season of the FX anthology series. It makes sense as many fans loved the surprisingly happy, bittersweet ending after the despair of "Hotel" and "Murder House" as well as the very Eighties opening sequence. Co-creator Murphy even commented in an interview with Deadline that the ending got to him: "But I knew that was where we wanted to go to, that very ending. It's the only American Horror Story ending that has made me cry. Something about that father-son thing always kills me."
Second to "1984" in fans' hearts was the fourth season, "Freak Show," with 15.48% of the votes. "Apocalypse" then received 14.53%, while "Hotel" got 13.59% of votes. In fact, it was the seventh season, "Cult," that received the least votes, with only 3.32% of those polled naming it the best of "American Horror Story."
You can currently stream all ten seasons and decide for yourself on Hulu, thanks to the FX On Hulu deal.