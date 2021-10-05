The Boys Season 3 Adds Two Explosive New Characters

With Amazon's "The Boys" finally wrapping production on Season 3, the countdown to the return of the superhero deconstruction show has already begun. Fans are supremely excited about the series coming back, and with all the revealing teasers for the third season that have tried to make the wait a little more bearable, it's easy to see why. We'll finally get to see just how Vought International, The Seven, and The Boys have dealt with the fallout from Season 2. Still, besides checking on familiar characters, the series is readying to debut some new ones.

"The Boys" added "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles, to the cast as Captain America parody Soldier Boy. The character, which comes straight from the original comic book series, already has fans wondering just how he could end up impacting the show. Yet, in addition to the onscreen debut of Solider Boy, Season 3 of "The Boys" is also introducing two original characters that should make for quite an explosive time.