The Boys Season 3 Adds Two Explosive New Characters
With Amazon's "The Boys" finally wrapping production on Season 3, the countdown to the return of the superhero deconstruction show has already begun. Fans are supremely excited about the series coming back, and with all the revealing teasers for the third season that have tried to make the wait a little more bearable, it's easy to see why. We'll finally get to see just how Vought International, The Seven, and The Boys have dealt with the fallout from Season 2. Still, besides checking on familiar characters, the series is readying to debut some new ones.
"The Boys" added "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles, to the cast as Captain America parody Soldier Boy. The character, which comes straight from the original comic book series, already has fans wondering just how he could end up impacting the show. Yet, in addition to the onscreen debut of Solider Boy, Season 3 of "The Boys" is also introducing two original characters that should make for quite an explosive time.
The TNT Twins are entirely new to the series
While Amazon's "The Boys" series has pulled many of its characters straight from the initial Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book, it appears that the TV series isn't afraid to add completely new characters. According to Deadline, actors Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan have been added to the series and will portray siblings. Booth will play a character named Tessa, while Doolan will play as her brother Tommy, and the two are known as the TNT Twins.
There's no official description of just how the twins become involved in the clashing world of Vought International, The Seven, and The Boys, but based on their name, we can at least guess that the two have some destructive powers. And since most of the superpowered individuals in the series are loosely based on other known comic heroes, like Homelander with Superman, it's possible that the two could be a twisted parody of DC Comics' Wonder Twins. We'll ultimately have to wait until Season 3's premiere to see. Deadline also reported that Booth, Doolan, and Frances Turner are joining the series in recurring roles. Turner is replacing Alvina August as Monique, the wife of Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso).