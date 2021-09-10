The Boys Season 3 Has Hit A Major Production Milestone
When Amazon's hit superhero satire "The Boys" closed out its second season, it left viewers stunned. The show dared to go where few others have in criticizing not only our superhero-obsessed culture, but our real-life tendencies to idolize and elevate the worst among us. But once you've covered everything from fascism to sexual abuse, with a heavy stylistic dose of hyperviolence, how much further can you really go?
Quite a bit further, according to Jack Quaid, who plays the lead role of Hughie. The star took to Twitter to deliver some titillating news. We've already seen some previews of what's to come in Season 3, including a peek at new characters like Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, who showrunner Erik Kripke said will "look at toxic masculinity," (since apparently, a show called "The Boys" didn't have enough over-the-top masculinity already).
Quaid had some exciting news about the upcoming season, along with a promise to viewers regarding what they might be treated to when it airs.
"The Boys" has wrapped production on Season 3
According to Jack Quaid on Twitter, we now know that Season 3 of "The Boys" has officially wrapped on production. "THAT'S A WRAP ON SEASON 3!" the star wrote, with multiple thumbs-up emojis. That means the show stands a solid chance of being able to stick to the one season-per-year formula it has followed for its previous seasons, which came out in July 2019 and September 2020, respectively.
"Love this cast and crew so much," Quaid tweeted, alongside a photo of him aboard an airplane, wearing a mask and giving an excited thumbs up. "I can't wait for you guys to see just how f**ked up this season is." That's a bold promise, given that Season 2 ended with Stormfront (Aya Cash) having her Nazi origins exposed and Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) getting killed by accident by her own son. "You're not ready," Quaid added.
The official "The Boys" Twitter account chimed in with more hype, responding "He's not lying. Buckle up."