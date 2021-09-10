The Boys Season 3 Has Hit A Major Production Milestone

When Amazon's hit superhero satire "The Boys" closed out its second season, it left viewers stunned. The show dared to go where few others have in criticizing not only our superhero-obsessed culture, but our real-life tendencies to idolize and elevate the worst among us. But once you've covered everything from fascism to sexual abuse, with a heavy stylistic dose of hyperviolence, how much further can you really go?

Quite a bit further, according to Jack Quaid, who plays the lead role of Hughie. The star took to Twitter to deliver some titillating news. We've already seen some previews of what's to come in Season 3, including a peek at new characters like Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, who showrunner Erik Kripke said will "look at toxic masculinity," (since apparently, a show called "The Boys" didn't have enough over-the-top masculinity already).

Quaid had some exciting news about the upcoming season, along with a promise to viewers regarding what they might be treated to when it airs.