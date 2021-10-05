George Clooney Has A Hilarious Reason Why He Won't Return As Batman In The Flash

When Ezra Miller finally gets to star in his own solo "The Flash" movie, he'll be joined by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who are returning to play their respective versions of Batman. Clearly, The Flash's superspeed means he'll be crossing over into the multiverse to meet other versions of the Caped Crusader. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the moment as production is still underway, but it's incredible to think that Michael Keaton is stepping back into the iconic Batsuit for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns." It'll be interesting to see why Miller's Barry Allen seeks out another Batman, or if he meets him by accident.

Surprisingly, Keaton's Batman isn't the only other hero showing up alongside The Flash, as "The Young and the Restless" star Sasha Calle will make her debut in the DC Extended Universe as Supergirl. Again, it's not clear whether she's playing Kara zor El (Superman's cousin) or if she comes from an alternate universe where there isn't a Superman. Director Andy Muschietti revealed the first look at Calle's costume on Instagram, and her suit is similar to Henry Cavill's Superman look, but with a bright red shoulder design.

With multiple Batmen showing up in "The Flash," it's hard not to wonder whether DC approached any other actors who've donned the cape and cowl in the past. Although George Clooney recently revealed the hilarious reason why isn't returning to the role for the 2022 film.