Supergirl's Azie Tesfai Dishes On The Return Of Jeremy Jordan And Mehcad Brooks - Exclusive

On what the last day of shooting was like, Tesfai tried to put the experience into words. "It was very ... it's complicated. It's hard to talk about it without a spoiler. It was very dramatic in the material we were shooting, and it was already an environment that most defines emotional. So it was a lot, and everybody was there, which was really nice."

But what we really want to know is if anyone had any waterworks (because we already know the fans will). She said, "It was really tough, I felt like, for most parts of it. It was always random. One of our ADs, Bob — I gave the crew gifts, and I sobbed when I said bye to him, it was very random."

Tesfai continued, "But yeah, I think it was mixed. I think everyone's really sad, but you're also so tired at the end of this, and it doesn't feel real, you think you're going to come back after the break. So I think it's random. I'll get a text from Chyler [Leigh] like, 'What the heck, I miss you so much.' And I think we were just like sorry. I'm like, 'I miss you, too.' As we're rested now, we're processing it. I think all of us ... we'll keep in touch." Hopefully, more "Supergirl" characters will get to make cameos in crossover projects — such as, for instance, "The Flash" event titled "Armageddon" – and make staying in touch even easier.

