Here's The Lineup For The Flash Season 8's Massive Armageddon Event

The CW has shown fans all manner of different event stories through its slate of DC Comics series, with "Crisis on Infinite Earths" being the event that finally cemented Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) universes as one in the same in 2019. Since that last team-up, though, the world that was once dubbed the Arrowverse has changed in seismic ways — and with more major alterations to come.

For one thing, there is no "Arrow" anymore. While some former cast members from the series occasionally appear in other shows, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and his partner Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) are both entirely out of the equation as of the series finale, "Fadeout." In 2021, fans are also about to see the final episodes of "Supergirl".

"The Flash" as a show also experienced huge changes just inside its own stories during season 7, arguably the biggest being the departure of fan favorite Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdez) and the surprise return of Reverse Flash Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanaugh).

As "The Flash" continues onward into its eighth season, the biggest questions have surrounded what the next crossover might look like. And more importantly, who might still even show up for a DC CW crossover? Well, fans finally have their answer — and it's even bigger than anyone could have expected.