How Supergirl's Azie Tesfai Made TV History And You Didn't Notice - Exclusive

On how the idea for her to write the episode come about and what the early conversations looked like, Tesfai explained, "During the break, I started writing and, like a true student, got a teacher — someone that I had two sessions with a week and just learned structurally how to formulate a script." She added, "And I had an idea that I was working on with the creator and showrunner of the last show I was on, "Jane the Virgin," and she's the biggest inspiration to me, Jennie Urman. And a lot of working with her made me realize that not only could I do this, but I was really passionate about it. Kind of got to work with like the best, and then I was like, 'Oh, this is amazing.'" As it turns out, that mentorship helped Tesfai to launch her writing career.

She continued, "And then I wrote a sample 'Supergirl' script that I have a story I wanted to tell, and I sent it to our showrunners, and they loved it. And we didn't get to tell that story, but it was enough for them to send it to our producers in the studio and get me approved to write an episode. I didn't know it was going to be me becoming a superhero, but I knew I would get to write an episode this season."

New episodes of the final season of "Supergirl" air Tuesdays on The CW.