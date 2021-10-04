The Second Trailer For SyFy's Chucky Series Is Extremely Revealing

The "Chucky" series is just days away from premiering on SyFy, and the network has debuted a brand new trailer which reveals what to expect from the latest chapter in the "Child's Play" series.

The TV show is actually a direct sequel to 2017's "Cult of Chucky," directed by Don Mancini, and Brad Dourif reprises his role as the voice of the killer doll. Longtime "Chucky" fans will be pleased to know that it isn't connected to the 2019 "Child's Play" remake (which reimagined the character as a high-tech doll). Original creator Don Mancini told SFX that the reboot nearly killed his plans for the "Chucky" series, saying "It was vexing, because here are these people, who we didn't know, who just sort of grabbed a piece of what we had done and ran off on another tangent with it." He went on to say "So it was concerning, because if that movie had been really successful, it could have put a crimp in my plans."

Thankfully, that wasn't the case and fans will finally get to see the next chapter of the story, and it'll also address some questions lingering from the previous films. Mancini also told SFX that he "deliberately wanted to set up a bunch of cliffhangers and new issues that I knew, if we were able to get the TV series off the ground, that we'd have ample opportunity to get into everything."

The second trailer for the show reveals more about Charles Lee Ray, Chucky, and the town of Hackensack.