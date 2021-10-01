The AHS: Death Valley Episode 1 Scene That Went Too Far

The first half of "American Horror Story: Double Feature" is over and we have officially moved onto the second story in the narrative, "Death Valley." Wasting no time at all, the story picks up in the 1950s, fully shot in black and white to establish the era. Within minutes, Maria Wycoff (Rebecca Dayan) and her son Timmy (Henry Joseph Samiri) are attacked — and subsequently controlled by — aliens.

Who can possibly save the day? Well, no one can save the day (at least not yet), but the man who tries is none other than President Dwight "We Like Ike" Eisenhower (Neal McDonough). In short order, Ike is taken to a spacecraft where he finds a pregnant Amelia Earhart (Lily Rabe) and an alien of the gray persuasion which seems to be dead.

This first episode, "Take Me to Your Leader," has no shortage of pretty frightening imagery set in the 1950s. In addition to a mother and son taken over, there are also knock-off face-huggers, exploding heads galore, and that's all just the stuff set in the past.

You could potentially make a case for several of those moments being "too far," but it's not until the story shifts to the present day where we get a moment fans are already calling out as being not in the best of taste.