The Character In AHS: Death Valley Fans Agree Is The Worst
Contains spoilers for "American Horror Story: Double Feature" Episode 7, "Take Me to Your Leader"
"American Horror Story: Double Feature" has wrapped up its coastal, vampiric portion and moved on to alien invaders in desert landscapes. As the show moves from "Red Tide" to "Death Valley," the first episode of the new storyline, "Take Me to Your Leader," introduces you to none other than President Dwight D. Eisenhower (Neal McDonough) — as well as Amelia Earhart (Lily Rabe) who is somehow still alive and mostly well in 1951, despite the fact that she disappeared in 1937. It appears that she was abducted by aliens, which, funnily enough, is one of the bizarre real-life theories about Earhart's disappearance.
Though the show's alien- and conspiracy-laden themes offer many characters — and even creatures — to be wary of, it appears that some fans have already decided that the most hated character in "AHS: Death Valley" is part of the modern-day storyline. Let's see which "American Horror Story: Death Valley" character fans agree is the worst.
Fans think Professor Adam is the worst creep in AHS: Death Valley so far
According to Reddit, many fans have immediately found a fun new character to hate: Professor Adam (Samuel Hunt), the anti-technology Luddite college teacher, who seems to have immediately stolen the show from creepy aliens and other suspicious figures as a great candidate for the worst person in the show. This, incidentally, is saying something, considering that Adam only appears in the episode twice.
"The college professor guy has only been in 2 brief scenes & I want to punch him upside his pretentious head," one Redditor wrote. Others join the anti-Adam choir, pointing out that his rather smarmy nature, combined with his relationship with his own student, makes him a pretty effective hate magnet. "I am so over the professor banging his student thing," a fan wrote.
Presumably, future episodes will reveal whether Adam really is as unlikable as these fans think, or if he turns out to be even worse. Regardless of his Luddite character's future plotlines, though, it looks like Hunt is doing a great job drawing heat from the fans.