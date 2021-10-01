How AHS Fans Really Feel About Kaia Gerber's Acting In Death Valley

While "American Horror Story" began with a relatively exclusive ensemble cast, the anthology series has welcomed plenty of fresh faces in recent years. Fans of the franchise know producer Ryan Murphy often works with the same stars on various projects, so it's not surprising to see Nico Greetham and Kaia Gerber go from "American Horror Stories" to "Double Feature: Death Valley."

Gerber entered the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe this summer in the "Murder House" episodes of the spinoff horror series. Her character, Ruby McDaniel, metaphorically took over Tate Langdon's (Evan Peters) role as the angst-ridden dead love interest with a flair for murder. Not all fans were sold by the model's acting skills, though. On the show's subreddit, users participated in their weekly episode discussion thread, and Gerber's acting came up once again, now that she could become a regular in the rotating cast.

In "Death Valley," Gerber portrays medical student Kendall Carr. Convinced by the professor she's hooking up with, she converts to the Luddite ways and convinces her friends to give it a chance on a tech-free camping trip. While away, they have an extraterrestrial encounter that sets up the season's conflict.

So, how do "American Horror Story" fans really feel about Kaia Gerber's acting?