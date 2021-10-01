Hasan Minhaj Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Reese Witherspoon On The Morning Show - Exclusive

Working with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is certainly the Hollywood dream, and Minhaj only had lovely things to say about America's sweethearts. He said, "Oh yeah. It was such a thrill to work with both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. They are masters of their craft."

Noting how much the world and other industry professionals love and respect the duo, he joked, "And I know this is a controversial take: They are both America's sweetheart, and I got to see why. They're really, really lovely human beings, and they just bring it. I got to do really fun scenes with both of them, got to do a really fun song and dance number with Reese Witherspoon." Witherspoon wasn't the only one to get a great scene with Minhaj, though. He noted, "I got to have a very intense argument with Alex Levy, played by Jennifer Aniston. So that was really fun."

Fans can catch new episodes of "The Morning Show" Fridays on Apple TV+.