Steven Van Zandt Gets Candid About How He Was Cast In The Sopranos

As far as small screen legacies go, HBO's hit gangster drama "The Sopranos" is an iron-clad classic. If there's one series released in the past quarter century or so worthy of all the accolades, awards, and unbridled adoration its received, "The Sopranos" is it. The show has, after all, now been off the air far longer than it was on, yet retains as fervent a fandom as when it was still dropping fresh episodes weekly.

With the release of "The Sopranos" prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark," the O.G. series is about to become even more relevant, with fans destined to revisit the show after watching the movie. Since "The Many Saints of Newark" occurs decades before the events of "The Sopranos," it naturally won't feature the series' original cast members, save for a brief appearance from Michael Imperioli. Still, the arrival of the new movie has some of those cast members revisiting their time on the show.

That includes Steven Van Zandt, who portrayed Silvio Dante, the ill-fated, yet fiercely loyal right-hand man to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) for six full seasons on "The Sopranos." In a recent interview promoting his new book, Van Zandt re-affirmed a bombshell of a nugget regarding how he was cast on the show, claiming series creator David Chase initially had a much different role in mind for him.