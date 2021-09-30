The Ending Of American Horror Story: Death Valley Episode 1 Explained

Last week, we said goodbye to the bloody shores of Provincetown as the first half of "American Horror Story: Double Feature" came to an end. This week's installment, "Take Me To Your Leader," is the first episode of the "Death Valley" portion of the doubleheader and it wasted no time in establishing itself as a pretty significant change of pace for the season.

"Death Valley" opens in the 1950s and quickly introduces viewers to the aliens that were promised in the season's promotional material. Our protagonist in this timeline is President Dwight D. Eisenhower (Neal McDonough), who gets pulled away from a Palm Springs golfing vacation to attend to what quickly reveals itself to be an extremely concerning matter of national security. Not only has an unidentified vessel crash-landed in the desert, but it has also brought with it something disturbing and dangerous.

Flash forward to the present day, where we meet childhood friends Kendall aka Kenny (Kaia Gerber), Cal (Nico Greetham), Troy (Isaac Cole Powell), and Jamie (Rachel Hilson). They are reuniting while on break from their respective colleges and looking to have a summer of fun and frivolity. A technology-free camping trip out in the desert of Southern California sounds like the perfect thing, and it is until an unexplained encounter turns their lives upside down.

Here's how everything went down in the first episode of "Death Valley."