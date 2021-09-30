The Kendall Detail In AHS: Death Valley Episode 1 That Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

"American Horror Story: Double Feature" is divided into two distinct halves, hence its title. Prior to the season's debut, it was revealed that the first half would be titled "Red Tide" and the second half would be known as "Death Valley." Furthermore, early "Double Feature" promotional materials hinted at some sort of possible crossover between its dual storylines.

On September 22, the final episode of "Red Tide" aired, seemingly wrapping up the season's story of a black pill that inspires creatives and turns non-creatives into brain-dead vampire-like creatures. The ending of "Red Tide" proved to be controversial among "American Horror Story" fans, some of whom thought that its bloody, almost nihilistic conclusion undermined certain aspects of the story that had been told up until that point.

In any case, the debut episode of "Death Valley" premiered on September 29, introducing viewers to a fresh cast of characters. While this new storyline has yet to even hint at any connection to "Red Tide" as well, "Death Valley" will likely come as a refreshing change-of-pace to those who were blindsided by the season's "Red Tide" finale. That said, one small, but possibly significant, detail about one of the season's new "Death Valley" characters didn't quite sit right with a certain contingent of "American Horror Story" fans.