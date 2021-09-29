The Real Reason Tom Hardy Compares Venom: Let There Be Carnage To A Classic TV Sitcom

In the THR interview, Tom Hardy discussed the responsibility of being one of the film's writers, in addition to starring in the lead role. Hardy co-wrote the story for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" with Kelly Marcel, while Marcel penned the screenplay.

"I'm deeply invested in this particular franchise. If it's successful there's another one to do. I care about it," Hardy said. "Kelly, my writing partner, wrote it. We have a history since 'Bronson.' We've worked on stuff we've done before."

Hardy explained to THR that after the first "Venom" came out, he and Marcel examined feedback — good and bad — from critics and fans, which guided their creation of the story for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." From there, the sequel's fate hinged upon what the film's studio, Sony, thought of the idea. One advantage they had was that Marcel had written the screenplay for the original "Venom."

"We went to the studio and asked, 'Please, can we have a shot at cobbling a story together for you? Since Kelly [already wrote] the first, can we at least pitch the story?' [And they said,] 'Of course,'" Hardy explained. "And then the pitch stuck, and we went to draft and it went from there."

Directed by Andy Serkis and also starring Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" opens in theaters Friday, October 1.