Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About The Jeopardy! Hosting Controversy

On January 8, 2021, the final episode of "Jeopardy!" with Alex Trebek as host aired. It had been two months since Trebek had tragically passed away after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, and as long-time fans mourned the loss of the quiz show icon, there was a question hanging in the air: Who could possibly take Trebek's place as host of "Jeopardy!"?

It's been nearly a year. As stunned and resistant to Trebek's potential replacement as many of us were, did any of us imagine back then what an absolute circus the process of finding a new "Jeopardy!" host would become? First, there was the parade of guest hosts which fans debated the merits of, then we found our regular host in the form of executive producer Mike Richards, only for multiple controversies to force him out of both producing and hosting just as he formally started the hosting gig. None of that even touches on the "will he or won't he" saga of Levar Burton.

We know that long-time contestant Ken Jennings will take on part-time responsibility as host, but the only consistent person to both get and keep the job is Mayim Bialik. People keep asking her how she feels about this very labored vetting process, and she's finally opened up on how she really feels about the entire strange affair.