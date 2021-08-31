Jeopardy! Just Made A Drastic Decision About Mike Richards Future

The search to replace Alex Trebek, the late long-term host of "Jeopardy!," has proven to be a crazy and wild ride. After a string of guest hosts — including former champion Ken Jennings, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and broadcast journalist Savannah Guthrie — the "Jeopardy!" team worked on their decision while fans formed their own opinions about who should take over the role. Notably, a mass of fans enthusiastically spoke out in favor of actor and TV host Levar Burton — and Burton passionately campaigned for himself.

Instead, Burton and the other contenders were overlooked in favor of not one but two other hosts — "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards and former "The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik (via Forbes). While Bialik has her own string of controversies (via HITC), it was mostly the choice of Richards that led to a major outcry amongst fans and critics. Following the news of his hosting gig, The Ringer published an extensive dive into Richards' problematic past, including frequently making offensive remarks, especially toward women and women's bodies, on his podcast.

In a shocking turn of events, Richards' stint hosting "Jeopardy!" was over before it began, as he announced in late August that he would be stepping down as host, stating that him hosting "would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move" (via Buzzfeed News). However, at the time, it was stated that Richards would remain an executive producer for the show, meaning that he would still have active involvement, even if he wasn't in front of the camera.

Now, there's been another development in this unexpectedly complicated "Jeopardy!" saga — and it's one that seriously affects Richards' future.