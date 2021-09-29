The Surprising Connection Lyndsy Fonseca Had With Josh Peck Before Turner & Hooch - Exclusive

On finding that great sibling dynamic with Josh Peck, and what was it like working with him on the show, Fonseca said, "Oh, Josh is great. I actually met Josh first when we were teenagers. We lived in the same apartment complex. We were kid actors, basically on our own with our moms." She added, "So, we knew each other as kids, and then we worked together on 'Grandfathered' — I did a couple episodes. When this came around, Josh was already attached. I came in to do a chemistry read with him, and it just felt really natural. I really felt very at ease." Who's now wishing that a sitcom of Peck and Fonseca existed on Disney in the early '00s? Anyone? "Grandfathered," sadly, wasn't long for this world, but it seems like "Turner & Hooch" may have more staying power.

Fonseca explained how her existing relationship with Peck may have helped deepen their chemistry for "Turner & Hooch," "It was more that I was meeting Matt Nix and Josh Levy for the first time, our creator and producer. That was kind of like, 'Oh, I don't know these guys.' Josh, that part of it was just ... he already felt like my brother. I still call him 'brother.' I just texted him yesterday and said, 'Hey, bro.'"

Fans can tune into new episodes of "Turner & Hooch" Wednesdays on Disney+. The final episode of season 1 airs on October 6.