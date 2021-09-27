Shows Like Squid Game That Survival Drama Fans Need To Watch

Right now, one of the biggest Netflix shows that everyone's buzzing about is the intense survival drama "Squid Game." The series centers on a man named Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) who is down on his luck and strapped for cash thanks to his gambling problem. When a mysterious man offers Gi-hun an opportunity to win money by playing simple games, he takes the opportunity, only to find himself in a much more risky situation than he'd anticipated: Gi-hun arrives to the game site and soon realizes he's part of a group of contestants vying to win a ₩45.6 billion (US$38.5 million) cash prize — with deadly consequences for those who lose.

"Squid Game" is a surreal survival show with interesting social commentary that offers a look at what happens to people when they are put into life and death situations, and the lengths they'll go to for self-preservation. If you're already a fan of the tantalizing series — and you're impatient waiting for a possible "Squid Game" Season 2 – here are some shows with similar themes that you can check out in the meantime.