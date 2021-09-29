What If...? Production Designer Paul Lasaine Reveals How The Show Almost Looked Very Different - Exclusive

Paul Lasaine dove into what the initial meetings looked like with director Bryan Andrews. "The first meetings were really just talking about whether or not we could pull this off and talking about, from my perspective, how this design is going to work and the influences," he said. "Right away he said we really want this to be based on the work of Jason Leyendecker, at least the design style and certainly the character style. So we talked a little bit about that, and the feasibility of it, and knew pretty much very quickly that it was going to be really tricky to pull it off."

He added, "We talked about other artists, influences like Mead Schaeffer, Dean Cornwell, a lot of the early, early 20th century American illustrators. We talked about cinematic influences, a lot of film, more ... a lot of anime, Japanese style anime, specifically, obviously."

But almost more important than what they did want, really was what they did not want. Lasaine explained, "And we talked about things that we didn't want. Stylistically we didn't want it to look Saturday morning. We didn't want it to look cute. We want it to have the gravity of the MCU, a lot of stuff like that. Just what flavor and what target we wanted to hit. We knew very early on we wanted to hit literally the same target as the MCU."

Fans can tune into the final episode of "What If...?" Season 1 on Wednesday, October 6.