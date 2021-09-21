Seth Green Opens Up About Playing Howard The Duck In The MCU

The Marvel Studios animated anthology series "What If...?" is basically an ode to fan-fiction. Each episode of the imaginative show explores hypothetical alternate realities within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and tells a story about how different the MCU would be in those other timelines. The title of each episode also reveals the story it will dive into, such as Episode 6's "What If... Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?"

Tons of MCU stars have returned to "What If...?" to lend their vocal talents to the show. Episode 2, titled "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" is particularly notable thanks to its impressive cast, which includes Chadwick Boseman, whose turn as T'Challa in "What If...?" now stands as his final screen performance. Among the episode's other notable stars are Karen Gillan as Nebula, John Kani as T'Chaka, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

One other, lesser-known Marvel character featured in "What If...?" Episode 2 is none other than Howard the Duck, a smooth-talking anthropomorphic duck. While Howard himself is a bit of an obscure character, he is voiced in the show by none other than Seth Green, who recently had some heart-warming things to say about playing the role in the Disney+ series.