On My Block Fans Just Got Some Pretty Exciting News

Brace yourselves, "On My Block" fans — there's about to be a new crew of friends in Freeridge.

Netflix has officially decided to greenlight a spin-off show of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age series, which is set to end after its upcoming fourth season. The series has been a major hit with viewers ever since it first premiered in 2018 and Netflix executives clearly hope to continue its success with the new show, titled "Freeridge" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of high school, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this 'On My Block' spinoff," explained Netflix comedy head Tracey Pakosta in a statement. "There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we're grateful to continue this journey."

Not much is known about the spin-off series yet, but if it's anything like its predecessor, then fans will have reason to be excited for it. "On My Block" currently has a 95% critics score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so the spin-off series' return to the same L.A. town viewers have already become so deeply invested in should pay off in spades for Netflix.

That said, what do we actually know right now about the "On My Block" spin-off series?