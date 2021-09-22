The First Teaser For On My Block Season 4 Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

Contains spoilers for the ending of "On My Block" Season 3

The hardest part about coming of age is that everyone has to do it. That's the case for the four leads of the hit Netflix series "On My Block." They all grew up and went to school in an inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood where gun violence and gangs are a way of life. They all have big dreams for what the future has in store for each of them, and we're about to see where they all end up, courtesy of the fourth and final season coming out on Netflix on October 4.

Season 3 of the series ended with a massive shocker as it jumped forward in time two years. The show began with the core four teens at the beginning of their high school experiences, but now, they were toward the end, and the friend group drastically changed. They were no longer thick as thieves, and a ripple seems to have penetrated the group's dynamic. It set the stage for a heart-pounding finale, as we witness where they all end up and if they even make it out of high school alive. And with the latest Season 4 teaser, you'll experience all of the feels.