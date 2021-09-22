The First Teaser For On My Block Season 4 Will Tug At Your Heartstrings
Contains spoilers for the ending of "On My Block" Season 3
The hardest part about coming of age is that everyone has to do it. That's the case for the four leads of the hit Netflix series "On My Block." They all grew up and went to school in an inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood where gun violence and gangs are a way of life. They all have big dreams for what the future has in store for each of them, and we're about to see where they all end up, courtesy of the fourth and final season coming out on Netflix on October 4.
Season 3 of the series ended with a massive shocker as it jumped forward in time two years. The show began with the core four teens at the beginning of their high school experiences, but now, they were toward the end, and the friend group drastically changed. They were no longer thick as thieves, and a ripple seems to have penetrated the group's dynamic. It set the stage for a heart-pounding finale, as we witness where they all end up and if they even make it out of high school alive. And with the latest Season 4 teaser, you'll experience all of the feels.
The On My Block Season 4 teaser shows Cesar accepting his destiny
The stakes have never been higher for the teens of "On My Block." High school's almost over, and as all the adults out there know all too well, that means the rest of their life is about to begin. They may still be kids, but the decisions they make will impact them for the rest of their lives. All they can do is try to make the right ones, but Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco) believes the path has already been laid out in front of him.
The central conflict in the trailer sees Cesar confiding in Monsé (Sierra Capri) that he has no choice but to join his family's gang. Everyone else can go off to college and do other great things, but Cesar has seemingly accepted his fate. It remains to be seen if he'll buck tradition and realize there's another path he can take, but it's bound to cause some conflict in the interim.
For now, fans wait on bated breath to see how it all plays out. If you look at comments underneath the YouTube video, you'll find plenty of people getting emotional over a single minute of the series, like one user writing, "I'm not crying because it's the last season it's because someone is cutting onions." Get ready for ample tears because Season 4 of "On My Block" drops on the streaming service on October 4.